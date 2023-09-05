Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Get Fit with 6: September challenge

This month we’re using sliders to work on strengthening your inner and outer thighs, core and quads, as well as improving balance.
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we’re using sliders to work on strengthening your inner and outer thighs, core and quads, as well as improving balance.

You can buy workout sliders at most sporting goods stores or any store that carries sporting equipment. You can even use furniture sliders, which may be a little cheaper.

Here are this month’s exercises:

Foot on Slider Reverse Lunge

- Place one foot on a slider, the other foot on the floor

- Push the foot with the slider back into a lunge, slightly bending the other leg

- Pull the foot with the slider back in and repeat

Foot on Slider Side Lunge

- Place one foot on the slider, the other foot on the floor

- Slide the foot with the slider to the side into a lunge, slightly bending the other leg

- Pull the foot with the slider back in and repeat

Plank sliders and Plank Jacks

- Place both feet on sliders, stretch out to a plank position with forearms on the ground

- Shift forward and backward

- Spread both feet to the side for a plank jack

- Repeat alternating each exercise

Daily schedule for the September Get fit with 6 challenge
Daily schedule for the September Get fit with 6 challenge(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia

Latest News

This month we’re using sliders to work on strengthening your inner and outer thighs, core and...
Get Fit with 6: September challenge
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Leonard helps Duke stun No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided ACC opener
The Whiteville Wolfpack has been named the Team of the Week.
Whiteville named Friday Night Football Team of the Week
Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 3 of the high school football season.
Friday Night Football: Week 3