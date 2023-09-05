Get Fit with 6: September challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we’re using sliders to work on strengthening your inner and outer thighs, core and quads, as well as improving balance.

You can buy workout sliders at most sporting goods stores or any store that carries sporting equipment. You can even use furniture sliders, which may be a little cheaper.

Here are this month’s exercises:

Foot on Slider Reverse Lunge

- Place one foot on a slider, the other foot on the floor

- Push the foot with the slider back into a lunge, slightly bending the other leg

- Pull the foot with the slider back in and repeat

Foot on Slider Side Lunge

- Place one foot on the slider, the other foot on the floor

- Slide the foot with the slider to the side into a lunge, slightly bending the other leg

- Pull the foot with the slider back in and repeat

Plank sliders and Plank Jacks

- Place both feet on sliders, stretch out to a plank position with forearms on the ground

- Shift forward and backward

- Spread both feet to the side for a plank jack

- Repeat alternating each exercise

Daily schedule for the September Get fit with 6 challenge (WECT)

