Forever Family: Meet Ramir

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In this week’s Forever Family segment, we want you to meet Ramir.

“Ramir is an extremely sweet kid,” said Gabby, a child advocate. “He has the brightest smile. He loves to play with Legos. One of his passions is baking.

“He’s great to talk to about his hopes and dreams. He’s just a kid who  wants to be a kid.”

Ramir likes to spend time in the kitchen and wants to be a chef when he grows up.

“I like to bake cakes, cupcakes, and cookies,” he said. “My favorite kind of pastry is cheesecake. I made the vanilla one, the strawberry one and I also, I created a mango one.”

He also likes to play football and his favorite subject in school is math.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org.

