First Alert Forecast: dry with record heat possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s record highs for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are 95, 96, and 96, respectively, and your First Alert Forecast challenges those. Stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly in this late summer heat, please, especially since heat index values will likely touch even more stressful levels like 100, 102, and 104.

Expect mainly sunny weather with zero to low rain chances through midweek - a helpful pattern for swollen rivers like the Northeast Cape Fear. At Burgaw, this river has crested just above 13 feet. Levels should steadily drop to and below the gauge’s flood stage of ten feet by week’s end, so things will be steadily opening up and drying out.

With fewer lifeguard stands staffed after Labor Day, it’s even more important to be vigilant in the surf and to swim in groups. Water temperatures will stay inviting - mainly in the lower 80s - for the remainder of this week. The baseline rip current risk will be low to moderate and breakers of one and three feet are likely to be most common.

In the tropics, disturbance Invest 95L remains a system to watch as it nears the Caribbean islands this weekend. Most computer models sense that, eventually, a trough of low pressure will be strong enough to pull what will likely become Hurricane Lee northward before directly impacting North America. Your First Alert Weather Team will stay watchful in case this changes.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.