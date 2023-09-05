Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Driver crashes into busy Denny’s restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people

A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning,...
A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.(The Rosenberg Police Department Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSENBERG, TX. (Gray News) - 23 people were injured after a driver crashed into the side of a Denny’s restaurant in east Texas.

The Rosenberg Police Department shared photos of the incident on Facebook, telling the community to “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

At approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday morning, the department said it began receiving calls about a vehicle that crashed into the Denny’s restaurant located at 27960 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg.

The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring a total of 23 people inside.

The department said the victims’ injuries range from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening. All injured parties were also conscious when they were taken to local hospitals.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Cameron Art Museum has received a grant to help better accommodate people with disabilities.
Cameron Art Museum receives grant for accessibility plan
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says
The portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.
Water St. business seeing more foot traffic after sidewalk and street reopen
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’