Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall

North Carolina State University police are investigating a death that occurred near Sullivan Hall on Monday afternoon.
(CBS Newspath)
By Jelia Hepner and Julian Grace
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina State University police are investigating a death that occurred near Sullivan Hall on Monday afternoon.

Students say they know little about what happened inside the residence hall.

Police would not give any details on the scene, as some students are wondering if this was a suicide.

“It really sucks. I was here last year when all of the deaths happened,” one NC State student said.

In the past year, NC State responded to seven cases of apparent suicide involving its students.

However, students are under the assumption this may be another one.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

