COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy furniture for classroom

Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leigh Ann Smith loves to read and she wants her students to share that same admiration. The first-grade teacher at Old Dock Elementary is hoping a nicely furnished reading corner will be just what they need.

“When students are able to use a well-organized and fun reading area, they interact more with books, spend more time reading and are more eager to read,” Smith said on her Donors Choose page. “My students have always enjoyed the reading area and by adding new and exciting seating and decorations, I can only imagine how excited they will be!”

Smith is asking for donations through  Donors Choose, an online organization that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

Smith needs $1,064. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

