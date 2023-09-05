Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Canines for Service aims to educate community during Service Dog Awareness Month

Canines for Service Development Coordinator Jessica Crippen and Executive Director Bethany Leighton visited the WECT studio on Tuesday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - September marks Service Dog Awareness Month, and Canines for Service wants to help the community learn more about the trained dogs.

Canines for Service Development Coordinator Jessica Crippen and Executive Director Bethany Leighton visited the WECT studio on Tuesday to talk about how the dogs help the community.

You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Mother and son injured in Columbus County shooting; son hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Teen charged with murder following shooting death of 17-year-old girl
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy furniture for classroom
Southport
Southport warns community about scam involving people claiming to be police
Frank Roberts receives an Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Sept. 5, 2023
Local former businessman and veteran given Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Romeo (left) and Willie (right)
Wilmington Police Department reveals names of new Mounted Unit horses