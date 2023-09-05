Senior Connect
American Craft Walk returning to downtown Wilmington

A poster for the 2023 American Craft Walk in Wilmington(Created by Debra Bucci)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Craft Walk is set to return to downtown Wilmington for its annual regional outdoor art show and sale on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Per the ACW, over 100 artists will line streets in downtown Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and sell their work, including handwoven textiles, pottery, paintings, illustrations, hats, purses, photography, sculptures, batik, furniture, stained glass, origami, home décor and more.

You can learn more on the American Craft Walk website.

WECT is a sponsor of this year’s American Craft Walk event.

