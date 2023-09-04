YMCA announces Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium Pool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that a Pooch Plunge will take place at Legion Stadium Pool.

“Thanks to our partnership with the City of Wilmington, the YMCA is proud to continue Wilmington’s favorite summer tradition: Pooch Plunge! Bring your best friend to the pool to cool down and have some fun!” a YMCA announcement states.

The cost is $5 per dog per day; the event will only take cash, and exact change is preferred. Dogs are required to be up to date on vaccines. The YMCA says that people are responsible for their pets’ behavior, and aggressive dogs will not be allowed.

Only dogs are allowed in the pool during the event, as health regulations advise that humans not get in the pool or even put their feet in the pool.

The schedule is:

Wednesday, Sept. 6: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: 12 - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 - 5 p.m.

The Legion Stadium Pool is located at 2131 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, NC.

