Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman dies in apparent drowning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has died in an apparent drowning on the Outer Banks.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the north section of the village of Avon on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The National Park Service said that a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. was seen by a witness being overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf.

Shortly after, the woman was seen face-down in rough ocean conditions.

A bystander and visitor with a body board brought the woman to shore where CPR was started but unsuccessful.

Ocean conditions in the area were said to be rough with a high risk of rip currents.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia

Latest News

Get Fit with 6: September challenge
Get Fit with 6: September challenge
Death investigation underway at NC State residence hall
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Leonard helps Duke stun No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in a lopsided ACC opener
New Hanover County Sheriff's vehicle
New Hanover County First Responders Kickball Tournament to be held at Godwin Stadium
The portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.
Water St. business seeing more foot traffic after sidewalk and street reopen