Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Columbus County on Monday, Sept. 4.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on Georgia Pacific Road at around noon.
Officials say a man was shot five times and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and a woman was shot once and taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville.
The CCSO says this is still under investigation, and there is no word as of 4:07 p.m. on any suspects.
