Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Columbus County on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on Georgia Pacific Road at around noon.

Officials say a man was shot five times and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and a woman was shot once and taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville.

The CCSO says this is still under investigation, and there is no word as of 4:07 p.m. on any suspects.

