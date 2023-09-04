Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two injured in Columbus County shooting; one hospitalized with five gunshot wounds

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. (MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Columbus County on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on Georgia Pacific Road at around noon.

Officials say a man was shot five times and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and a woman was shot once and taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville.

The CCSO says this is still under investigation, and there is no word as of 4:07 p.m. on any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
Cameron Art Museum has received a grant to help better accommodate people with disabilities.
Cameron Art Museum receives grant for accessibility plan
NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair accused of assaulting public works employee

Latest News

Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina
The proposal would change the town’s unified development ordinance (UDO) to account for the new...
North Topsail Beach board to consider wetlands protection ordinance
NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina