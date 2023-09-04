Spark Academy set to host job fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spark Academy is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 6, which will include a tour of the 17th Street facility, a Q&A session, and applying on-site from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The academy is seeking teachers of all experience levels for its opening in mid-October.

“The job fair is a chance for current teachers and those interested in a teaching career to learn more about our innovative program and competitive salaries. It is important to us to not only say we highly respect educators, but to show them with above average salaries, healthcare benefits, and professional development opportunities,” said Spark Academy Director Leslie King. “We have excited families, curious students, and a phenomenal curriculum model – now we just need inspiring, compassionate, and enthusiastic teachers.”

Spark Academy’s uses the STREAMin3 curriculum model, focusing on physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and linguistic learning. The program aims to use the latest research to help young children learn and thrive.

Pre-registration is not required for the event.

Job opportunities at Spark Academy can be found here or by calling 910-685-8280.

