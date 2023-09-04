Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Spark Academy set to host job fair

Spark Academy in Wilmington
Spark Academy in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spark Academy is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 6, which will include a tour of the 17th Street facility, a Q&A session, and applying on-site from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The academy is seeking teachers of all experience levels for its opening in mid-October.

“The job fair is a chance for current teachers and those interested in a teaching career to learn more about our innovative program and competitive salaries. It is important to us to not only say we highly respect educators, but to show them with above average salaries, healthcare benefits, and professional development opportunities,” said Spark Academy Director Leslie King. “We have excited families, curious students, and a phenomenal curriculum model – now we just need inspiring, compassionate, and enthusiastic teachers.”

Spark Academy’s uses the STREAMin3 curriculum model, focusing on physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and linguistic learning. The program aims to use the latest research to help young children learn and thrive.

Pre-registration is not required for the event.

Job opportunities at Spark Academy can be found here or by calling 910-685-8280.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
Cameron Art Museum has received a grant to help better accommodate people with disabilities.
Cameron Art Museum receives grant for accessibility plan
NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair accused of assaulting public works employee

Latest News

Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina
The Whiteville Wolfpack has been named the Team of the Week.
Whiteville named Friday Night Football Team of the Week
An electric vehicle charging
Duke Energy subscription service to offer fixed fee for electric vehicle charging
New Hanover County Board of Education
Proposed policy would allow for prayers before NHC School Board meetings