Proposed policy would allow for prayers before NHC School Board meetings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday is set to include a discussion on a proposed policy to allow invocations before board meetings, discussion on call to the audience procedures and other topics.

Proposed policy to allow invocation before the start of board meetings

“In order to solemnize and lend gravity to the occasion, it is the policy of the board to allow for a brief, respectful invocation to be offered to the board and for the benefit of the board before its meetings,” the proposed policy 2315 states.

Tuesday would mark the first reading of the policy.

According to the policy, the invocation would not be a part of the board’s “official business”, and board members wouldn’t review prayers in advance of the meeting. The speakers would also not be compensated. An invocation would last up to three minutes.

The procedure to choose speakers would include public notices that invite potential speakers to sign up for individual meetings. If more than one person signs up for a single meeting, the policy says the speaker will be randomly chosen. If no invocational speaker signs up, the policy allows a board member to provide an invocation.

The notice inviting people to sign up would state the following:

An Invitation to Provide Invocations Before Meetings of the New Hanover County Board of Education. The religious leaders or chosen leaders of any assembly that periodically worships or regularly meets in New Hanover County for the purpose of worshiping or discussing their religious perspectives are invited to offer a brief invocation before a meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Education that is no more than three (3) minutes long. Invocation speakers are free to offer an invocation to the Board of Education according to the dictates of their own conscience. The Board requests only that the purpose of the invocation be to lend gravity to the occasion in a manner that is solemn and respectful in tone and that invites Board members to reflect upon shared ideals and common ends. The Board further requests that speakers not promote one faith or belief system over others, disparage other faiths or belief systems, attempt to convert others to the speaker’s faith or belief system, or ask the Board and audience members to participate by rising or otherwise.

Toward the end of the policy, it says that “The board recognizes that New Hanover County is home to people of a variety of religious faiths and beliefs and to people who do not have religious faiths and beliefs. Therefore, this policy is not intended, and shall not be implemented or constructed in any way, to affiliate the board with, nor express the board’s preference for, any faith or religious denomination.”

Call to the audience discussion

The board also plans to review the call to the audience (CTA) procedure and figure out how to handle it in future meetings.

The agenda says that the board will talk about what information about CTA participants will be shared publicly.

No supporting documents were provided in the meeting agenda on the county’s website as of Monday evening.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the NHCS website.

