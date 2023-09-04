Senior Connect
North Topsail Beach board to consider wetlands protection ordinance

The proposal would change the town’s unified development ordinance (UDO) to account for the new wetlands definitions provided by N.C. Session Law 2023-63.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Topsail Beach Board of Alderman is set to consider changes to its wetlands protection rules at a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The proposal would change the town’s unified development ordinance (UDO) to account for the new wetlands definitions provided by N.C. Session Law 2023-63.

A new section titled “§10.07.05 INSTALL AND MAINTAIN EFFECTIVE SEDIMENTATION AND EROSION CONTROL MEASURES” would require people to take sedimentation and erosion control measures while working in wetlands.

Per the proposal:

  • “(A) All unconsolidated material resulting from associated grading and landscaping shall be retained on site by effective sedimentation and erosion control measures.
  • “(B) Disturbed areas shall be vegetated and stabilized (planted and mulched) within 14 days of construction completion.
  • “(C) It shall be the responsibility of the property owner to ensure the installation and maintenance of effective sedimentation and erosion control measures and to stabilize disturbed areas within 14 days of construction completion.
  • “(D) Failure to install and maintain effective sedimentation and erosion control measures during construction or stabilize disturbed areas after construction is in violation of this ordinance shall be subject to a fine in accordance with the Planning and Zoning Fee Schedule for Code Enforcement Civil Citations, as adopted by the Board of Aldermen.”

You can find full meeting agendas on the town’s website.

