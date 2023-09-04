Moores Creek National Battlefield reopens some trails as flooding recedes

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Moores Creek National Battlefield announced Saturday that the visitor center is set to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“However, flooding continues on the boardwalk, as well as on Moores Creek Bridge and the causeway below the earthworks. Those areas will remain closed throughout the weekend. It is hoped that the waters will continue to recede and we will be able to restore access to those parts of the trail, but as of right now, they will remain closed. Park staff have put up signs at the earthworks, the boardwalk, and the Women’s Monument,” a Moores Creek announcement states.

Portions of the History Trail are open, along with the Black River Road Trail, Tar Heel Trailaccess and Woodpecker Trail.

