Flood resiliency efforts continue in aftermath of Tropical Storm Idalia

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical Storm Idalia brought heavy rains and flooding to southeastern North Carolina, inundating main roads in downtown Whiteville for days. After the storm, efforts continue to improve flood resiliency in the Columbus County town and across the state.

Tony McEwen, Carolinas Director with the American Flood Coalition, says Idalia is an example of why preparation is key for local, state, and federal officials.

“It doesn’t take a full-on, full-fledged hurricane to cause a direct hit in North Carolina for there to be significant issues not only along the coast, but inland,” McEwen said. “And so, what we try to do is, this is yet another opportunity for us to stress the need that the state, local governments, and the federal government as well need to invest on the front end of these disasters.”

While the financial impacts of last week’s storm are still coming into focus, McEwen says flooding can cause some of the biggest problems when it comes to recovery.

“Flooding is the costliest natural hazard that we face in North Carolina and that we face in America,” said McEwen. “And we need to have a state and federal response that is on par with how big of a risk it is.”

The American Flood Coalition has worked with flood-prone communities, including Whiteville, to help mitigate the impact of future storms.

“In particular in Whiteville, we’ve been working over the course of the last few months and several months going forward to provide free assistance to them, help them identify projects that will make a difference in their flood concerns, their flood risk in that area, [and] help them understand where they can go after and get federal funds, state funds to make a difference,” McEwen said.

McEwen says there is a new grant program included in the state budget that would help leaders to prepare for flooding on major roads.

“We have worked with the legislature to put in place a first-ever of its kind transportation flood resilience grant and that currently is in the in the state budget,” he said. “And we’re hoping that sees its way across the finish line and that would be an additional $25 million or more that communities like Whiteville could go after to improve their transportation arteries.”

The North Carolina General Assembly has yet to pass a state budget.

