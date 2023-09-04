Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: holiday heat, tropical development

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day from your First Alert Weather Team! After a stretch of temperatures in the 60s for lows and 80s for highs, readings are trending for the 70s and 90s for the week ahead. Also: muggier. Stay cool!

Also expect sunshine, limited rain chances, and a baseline rip current risk of low to moderate for the day and week ahead.

In the tropics, disturbance Invest 95L is very likely to become a tropical storm or hurricane named Lee as it approaches the Caribbean islands this week. It is too soon to tell if or to what extent this feature will affect North America mid-month.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

