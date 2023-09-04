Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr
Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person notice for Jerry Arnold Scott, Jr. on Monday, Sept. 4.

He was last seen on Aug. 27 in the Longwood area with a person named Lisa Gregory, and officials say he may be in or around Robeson County.

He drives a white Chevy Silverado with a white camper shell and an NC plate which reads “KDA7498″.

“Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911,” the announcement states.

