Brunswick County Intercultural Festival set for October

Brunswick County Intercultural Festival
Brunswick County Intercultural Festival(Brunswick County Intercultural Festival)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County has announced its Intercultural Festival set for Oct. 8, multiple concerts, and the CineBay Film Festival set for Oct 27 and 28.

“We’re proud to match Brunswick County musical talent as opening acts to national musical talent - John Popper (Grammy Award winner frontman of Blues Traveler) w/Long Bay Symphony, The Spongetones, and 2x Grammy Award-winning Ranky Tanky! Come to a concert, have fun & make a difference to our local artists,” the Brunswick County Intercultural Festival wrote in a press release.

The Long Bay Symphony and John Popper will play on Oct. 13, the Spongetones will play on Oct. 14 and Ranky Tanky will play on Oct. 21.

Proceeds from these events go to the BC Intercultural Festival, Brunswick Arts Council, the North Carolina Rice Festival and Free Spirit Conservatory for the Arts & CineBay Film Festival.

Tickets to the concerts can be purchased here.

