Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night
Cameron Art Museum has received a grant to help better accommodate people with disabilities.
Cameron Art Museum receives grant for accessibility plan
NC Powerball
Person wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing from ticket bought in Brunswick County
The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest...
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair accused of assaulting public works employee

Latest News

Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina
The proposal would change the town’s unified development ordinance (UDO) to account for the new...
North Topsail Beach board to consider wetlands protection ordinance
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Roads out of the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert reopen Monday for thousands...
Burning Man exodus begins, some opt to stay
An unusual late-summer storm turned a weeklong counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens...
Burning Man flooding turns to sloppy mess