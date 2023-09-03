Wilmington Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Stewart Circle late Saturday night.

“Shortly after 11:15 pm units from the Wilmington Police Department were in the Creekwood neighborhood answering a call for service and heard gunshots close to their location. Those officers started to figure out where the shots they heard were coming from when a shot spotter activation was dispatched for an address in the 1100 block of Stewart Circle,” according to a news release from WPD.

When officers arrived on scene, there was one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Novant Health New Hanover via EMS where he later died from his injuries.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when possible,” WPD said in the news release.

If you have any information, you can call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.