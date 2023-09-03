Senior Connect
‘It’s really an economic disaster’: Business in Whiteville slows down after flooding from Idalia

The owner of The Chef and the Frog restaurant in Whiteville says this has been the slowest weekend all year.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been days since tropical storm Idalia swept through Southeastern North Carolina.

While the storm may be gone, the impact of it is still being felt by small businesses in Whiteville.

Almost a foot of water flooded downtown Whiteville last week, forcing roads, schools and businesses to close.

That includes The Chef and the Frog restaurant. Owner Guillaume Slama says they didn’t prepare for flooding because they weren’t expecting it.

“This was not as bad as Hurricane Florence or Hurricane Matthew, but it still was pretty bad,” Slama said.

He says only part of the restaurant was flooded, so they didn’t have to shut down for too long.

“I feel extremely lucky that we had to close only for one day,” Slama said.

Others were not so lucky. He says some nearby businesses will have to tear down their walls and start from scratch due to damage from the flood.

While he’s relieved his restaurant is back open again, business is not back to normal. He says this has been the slowest weekend for the restaurant all year.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the storm. Some people just can’t go out right now. Some people are afraid to come out and then they’re some people who just don’t know. They don’t know if we’re okay or if the town is back up and running again, so they’re just not coming,” Slama said. “It’s really an economic disaster.”

He says flooding should not be able to bring this amount of damage to the small town.

“People should come to Whiteville and support the town. We need the help right now. Everybody does.”

