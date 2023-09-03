First Alert Forecast: heat building, flooding easing, tropics cranking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly sunny and toasty finish to Labor Day weekend. Expect highs in the 80s Sunday, lows in the 60s Sunday night, and highs in the 90s for Labor Day itself. Surf will feature breakers of two, sometimes three, feet, a moderate risk of rip currents, and an average water temperature of 83 degrees. Sunscreen up and keep it safe!

The Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw should remain in a state of moderate flood with levels of 13 or 14 feet through midweek. Use caution in the typical trouble spots around Croomsbridge Road, River Birch Road, River Bend Drive, etc. Thankfully, mainly or completely dry weather in the week ahead should allow the Northeast Cape Fear to settle back into its banks.

The Atlantic shows a couple of dissipating and nonthreatening systems, Gert and Katia, here in the latter stages of this Labor Day weekend. New storm development remains probable west of the Cabo Verde Islands this week; steering winds would bring this potential system to the northern Caribbean islands or Bermuda by this weekend. So, we will pay attention. Lee is the next name.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

