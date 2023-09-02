Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: a picture-perfect Labor Day weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Sep. 1, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast recognizes a very nice Labor Day weekend across the Cape Fear Region. A tranquil high pressure system will maintain bright and dry skies, cool nights, and warm days. Seas and rip current activity may take a bit to settle after the passage of Idalia, so please use caution there. In the longer range, said high pressure system will take on a hotter character. Expect daytime highs to trend from the 80s to the 90s.

The tropics have several systems, including, Tropical Storms Jose and Gert, plus Tropical Depression Twelve. Franklin is now post tropical but a new system could develop within the next week. All of these features are east of Bermuda, and none pose any definable threat to the Carolinas at this time. Additionally, Idalia, which has transitioned to a post-tropical storm, could regain tropical storm status as it brings gusty rain to Bermuda over the weekend. September is the statistical peak of Hurricane Season; stay prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Tap in to your WECT Weather App for an hour by hour look at your Labor Day weekend.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in...
Investigation underway after two people found dead in Riegelwood
17-year-old killed in shooting at home on Meares Street; police investigating
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Two pedestrians killed in crash on I-40 in northern Pender Co.
Sergeant W.J. Baxley
NHC Sheriff’s Office sergeant indicted, accused of assaulting person with disability
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Sep. 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast: cool nights, gradually hotter days, tranquil all around
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Sep. 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Sep. 1, 2023
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Some roads remain closed, several reopen in southeastern NC after Idalia
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 1, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 1, 2023