First Alert Forecast: a picture-perfect Labor Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast recognizes a very nice Labor Day weekend across the Cape Fear Region. A tranquil high pressure system will maintain bright and dry skies, cool nights, and warm days. Seas and rip current activity may take a bit to settle after the passage of Idalia, so please use caution there. In the longer range, said high pressure system will take on a hotter character. Expect daytime highs to trend from the 80s to the 90s.

The tropics have several systems, including, Tropical Storms Jose and Gert, plus Tropical Depression Twelve. Franklin is now post tropical but a new system could develop within the next week. All of these features are east of Bermuda, and none pose any definable threat to the Carolinas at this time. Additionally, Idalia, which has transitioned to a post-tropical storm, could regain tropical storm status as it brings gusty rain to Bermuda over the weekend. September is the statistical peak of Hurricane Season; stay prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

