Wilmington police looking for missing man

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 45-year-old man.

According to police, Jamahl Lequane Taylor was last seen on Aug. 25 in the 1600 block of S. 12th Street.

Taylor is 5-foor-10 and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Taylor is asked to dial 911. If you have further information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 910-343-3609.

