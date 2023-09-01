Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council to consider property sale, rezoning for apartments

Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to consider selling a property at 115 N 3rd St., a rezoning for new apartments and other items at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Selling a property on 3rd Street

The council will consider a resolution to sell 115 N 3rd St. via sealed bid, including a 120-day leaseback agreement to give the city time to depart the property and move into its new 12-story downtown campus on North Front Street.

“Sale proceeds are expected to enable the City to pay back a significant portion of the $23.8 million in variable interest, taxable debt to be raised to support the acquisition of the North Front Street Downtown Campus, thus creating significant interest expense savings. If approved, the staff is prepared to make the bid package publicly available on September 6,” a city announcement states.

Rezoning for 257-unit housing complex at Independence and Carolina Beach

One ordinance would rezone 23.33 acres at 3818 Carolina Beach Rd. and 3930 Independence Blvd. for a 257-unit apartment and townhome complex. This requires a rezoning from moderate-density single-dwelling, R-15, to a high-density multiple-dwelling residential (Conditional District), MD-17(CD).

The development received unanimous conditional approval from the planning board, as long as it meets technical requirements and complies with state and local regulations. It also will need to include an N.C. Department of Transportation-approved signalized pedestrian crosswalk across Independence Boulevard.

You can view the full meeting agenda on the city’s website.

