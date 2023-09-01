Senior Connect
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair accused of assaulting public works employee

Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair(Whiteville City Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Schools Board of Education Chair Kandle Rogers has been accused of assaulting a city public works employee, according to a criminal summons obtained by WECT.

The summons says that Rogers grabbed the left arm of the employee, causing scratches.

At the time, the employee was placing traffic cones in the road to stop traffic from driving into a flooded downtown Whiteville.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim obtained the summons themselves on Thursday, Aug. 31.

