Wallace intersection to become all-way stop

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that the intersection of Old Camp and Wards roads in Wallace is set to become an all-way stop next week.

“On Sept. 5, the N.C. Department of Transportation will add stop signs and road markings to Old Camp Road, where drivers do not have to stop currently. The change in traffic pattern was decided upon after a safety review by the department,” a NCDOT announcement states.

“Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working on Tuesday and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.”

