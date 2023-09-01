U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded over $13 million for Wrightsville Beach renourishment

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District had a successful bid opening for the renourishment of Wrightsville Beach.

The bid was worth $13,579,500 from Marinex Construction Inc and is set to be awarded by the end of September.

“In May 2023, USACE determined, based upon a case-by-case analysis of the conditions at Wrightsville Beach, to exercise a Coastal Barrier Resources Act (CBRA) emergency exception and utilize the Masonboro Inlet as a borrow source for the upcoming renourishment of the Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Project. Since the Masonboro Inlet has been the historic borrow source for the project, the necessary environmental clearances are currently in place,” USACE wrote in a press release.

The Wilmington District will coordinate with the USFWS and Resource Agencies during the construction process to protect natural resources.

All of the beach work is estimated to be completed from Nov. 16 to March 31, consisting of dredging, screening, and placing beach-quality sand on the beach for Coastal Storm Risk Management.

