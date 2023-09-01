Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded over $13 million for Wrightsville Beach renourishment

Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District had a successful bid opening for the renourishment of Wrightsville Beach.

The bid was worth $13,579,500 from Marinex Construction Inc and is set to be awarded by the end of September.

“In May 2023, USACE determined, based upon a case-by-case analysis of the conditions at Wrightsville Beach, to exercise a Coastal Barrier Resources Act (CBRA) emergency exception and utilize the Masonboro Inlet as a borrow source for the upcoming renourishment of the Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Project. Since the Masonboro Inlet has been the historic borrow source for the project, the necessary environmental clearances are currently in place,” USACE wrote in a press release.

The Wilmington District will coordinate with the USFWS and Resource Agencies during the construction process to protect natural resources.

All of the beach work is estimated to be completed from Nov. 16 to March 31, consisting of dredging, screening, and placing beach-quality sand on the beach for Coastal Storm Risk Management.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tornado generic
Third tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Some roads remain closed, several reopen in southeastern NC after Idalia
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Over 100 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31
Photos: Idalia enters the Cape Fear Region

Latest News

Kandle Rogers, Whiteville City Schools Board Chair
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair accused of assaulting public works employee
NMB swimmer search
Coroner identifies swimmer found dead in North Myrtle Beach after hours-long search
Sergeant W.J. Baxley
NHC Sheriff’s Office sergeant indicted, accused of assaulting person with disability
The Brunswick County Rourk Branch Library in Shallotte.
Brunswick County Library branches to extend hours on some days