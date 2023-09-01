Two pedestrians killed in crash on I-40 in northern Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two pedestrians died after a crash on I-40 near Exit 369 to Wallace via U.S. 117 on Aug. 26, according to an N.C. State Highway Patrol representative.

Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. The two pedestrians, both from Texas, were standing near the latter vehicle.

Amantha Wright and Marcus Wright were both hit and killed.

State Highway Patrol did not provide details on the driver of the vehicle that ran off the roadway.

