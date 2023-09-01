Sellers throughout southeastern N.C. to take part in Native Plant Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eleven plant sellers will take part in the 8th annual Native Plant Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be educational events at the New Hanover County Arboretum and hands-on activities from 19 educational exhibitors. The Friends of the NHC Arboretum will take part along with New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

“The Arboretum will host hourly in-person presentations by native plant experts in its Education Center. Topics will be the Nature at Home certification program, eco-friendly alternatives to harmful ornamental plants, and Stormwater 101. At noon, Keynote Speaker Justin Robinson, Special Projects Botanist from the NC Natural Heritage Program, will present on the botanical history of the U.S.” a Cape Fear Native Plant Alliance announcement states.

“Walk through the Arboretum’s Native Plant Demonstration Garden to see plants that thrive in our coastal climate and soils, and visit the Seed Swap booth to pick up free seeds. Extension Master Gardener Volunteers at the Arboretum Plant Clinic, at Shelton Herb Farm and at Pender Pines can answer gardening-related questions.”

While plants will not be for sale at the arboretum, they will be available for purchase during the same period at the following sites

Pender Pines Garden Center – 20949 Hwy 17, Hampstead, 28443

Branches & Blooms Garden Center – 5523 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, 28403

Wild Bird and Garden – 3501 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, 28403 Going Native Gardens will also sell at this location

The Garden Shop on Moss – 1942 Moss St, Wilmington, 28403 Sorrell’s Lawn Care and Nursery will also sell at this location

5. Shelton Herb Farm – 340 Goodman Rd NE, Leland, 28451 Flytrap Jones, Grizz’s Nursery, Above the Briery and Wild Meadow Farms will also sell at this location



