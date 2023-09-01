Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Charlie from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

Charlie, an adorable one-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier, is looking for his forever home.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charlie, an adorable one-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered, Charlie’s handlers describe him as a handsome goofball.

Charlie is a very active and outgoing dog who will likely need training, but he already knows how to sit patiently for a treat.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, but will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.

A meet and greet with Charlie is required if you own another dog.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

