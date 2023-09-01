One arrested on firearm charges after traffic stop for tinted license plate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department on Friday shared details about a recent firearm-related arrest.

Per the WPD, law enforcement stopped a vehicle at 10:18 p.m. on Thursday near the 900 block of Castle Street due to a tinted license plate cover.

“Following a search of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia,” the WPD announcement states.

Andre Session, a 34-year-old resident of Wilmington, was arrested and is being held at the county jail without bond. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying concealed weapon-gun, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and cover registration sticker/plate.

