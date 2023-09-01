NHC 911 center technology helped law enforcement quickly find shooting scene, suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly a dozen calls from a recent shooting shared vital information with the New Hanover County 911 center.

“There were shots fired, there’s a woman tied up,” one caller said.

Another caller giving a possible suspect vehicle description.

“And within seconds, all of our other channels had disseminated that information out, I think it was maybe a minute 45 seconds approximately when a unit was overthrown, eastward heading towards Market Street when he spotted the vehicle. And if that information, if it wasn’t for the situational awareness and the collaboration, that information might not have made it to that particular unit in time,” Hope Downs, New Hanover County’s 911 Director, said.

But there was still some crucial information missing.

Dispatcher: “What’s the address of your emergency?”

Caller: “Um, I’m not sure. I’m on Wrightsville Beach.”

The exact location of that initial incident was still unknown.

“Now with the technology we have, we have something called Rapid SOS,” Downs said.

Downs says the Rapid SOS program allows dispatchers to ping the caller’s location and give first responders the general area of where the call is coming from.

But dispatchers say there’s an app called “what3words” that callers can use to help pinpoint the exact location of the emergency.

“When you’re pinpointing a location, you can look at that app, you can click on what three words, it will give you three words for that location you’re at, [and] you give that to dispatch, they can put it in their system, and they will know exactly where you are,” Downs said.

For example, the app is used in many water rescues.

“If you’re on a kayak, or if you’re on a boat, and you’re not able to tell us exactly where you are, it’s a little bit hard to navigate the waters,” Downs said. “They will know exactly where you are in the water. Every inch of the world is covered with “what3words”. There are three specific words to those locations, whatever triangle that you’re looking at, and dispatch can keep our responders updated.

Downs added that each dispatcher has both programs installed to quickly access that information for a caller. Even if they don’t have the “what3words” app, the 911 dispatcher can automatically pull 3 words from their system depending on what location pings from their cellphone.

“It’s a matter of pulling all that information together from all the callers and trying to give our units in the field the most up to date information with anything that’s been relayed to us,” Downs said.

With this technology her team’s quick actions helped get boots on the ground where needed when there was a threat in the community.

She also says the “what3words” app is helpful in other communities across the country, but it is especially helpful in a place like Wilmington with so many tourists here.

“The more information we know the better response we can give and have units prepare before they get on scene,” Downs said.

And it’s also a reminder to anyone calling 911 to give as much information as possible to dispatch.

Downs added that she was proud of her team and how effectively everyone worked together.

“Obviously, the responders in the field did an amazing job as well, really it was a collaborative effort to protect and serve. It’s not always the responders in the field. Our staff, they do it every day, they just don’t always have the light shined on them every day.”

