NHC Sheriff’s Office sergeant indicted, accused of assaulting person with disability

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sgt. Wesley J. Baxley of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted for allegations of excessive force involving a disabled person, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI says that the District Attorney and NHCSO asked it to investigate allegations of excessive force involving Baxley on July 19.

He resigned from the sheriff’s office on Sunday, Aug. 27, and was indicted by a Grand Jury and served on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

He was charged with one count of assault on an individual with a disability.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

