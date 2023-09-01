Senior Connect
New Hanover County School Board votes to temporarily ban Stamped from curriculum

(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, Sept 1, to discuss banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.

The board voted Friday 4-3 to temporarily ban the book from the high school curriculum but retain it in high school libraries until the board can update its policy to allow a “balanced” book to be added to the AP course.

Josie Barnhart, Melissa Mason, Pat Bradford and Pete Wildeboer voted in favor of the decision. Stephanie Kraybill, Hugh McManus and Stephanie Walker voted against the decision.

The discussions around removing the book began after a parent, Katie Gates, filed a complaint about the book’s use in an AP course. After staff decided not to remove the book, Gates appealed the decision with the board of education.

The board previously discussed the book on July 11 and heard from several parents and educators against banning the book. But some board members felt there should be a hearing where both sides of the argument can provide input since a few parents raised concerns about the merits of the novel. The board voted 4-3 to hold a hearing. An extended call to the audience was also held for the book on Aug. 1.

The meeting on Friday included a presentation from Gates and from New Hanover County Schools administration.

July 11: Hearing for potential ban of the book ‘Stamped’ set for Sept. 1
Aug. 1: Residents voice opinions over potential book ban in NHCS

