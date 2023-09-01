Investigation underway after two people found dead in Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead along Fertilizer Road in Riegelwood on Friday.

“The call was dispatched at approximately 8:00 am this morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two deceased individuals in an outbuilding on the property. This investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office release states.

Columbus County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a death investigation on Fertilizer Road in Riegelwood, NC on Sept. 1, 2023 (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.