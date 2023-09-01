Investigation underway after two people found dead in Riegelwood
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead along Fertilizer Road in Riegelwood on Friday.
“The call was dispatched at approximately 8:00 am this morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two deceased individuals in an outbuilding on the property. This investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office release states.
