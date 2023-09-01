Senior Connect
Guardian ad Litem Program needs volunteers for child advocate roles

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Guardian ad Litem Program in New Hanover and Pender Counties is seeking applications from community volunteers interested in serving as child advocates.

The New Hanover and Pender County GAL Program wants volunteer advocates who would represent and promote the interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the juvenile system. Volunteer advocates would work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures the children are placed in a safe, permanent home.

“Since the beginning of the year, the New Hanover and Pender County GAL Program, through its community volunteers, has advocated for over 400 children. Many young people are still in need of an advocate. You could be that voice for a child,” GAL wrote in a press release.

Anyone interested in becoming a child advocate can contact the New Hanover and Pender County GAL office at 910-343-5360. More information about the program can be found on their website or Facebook.

