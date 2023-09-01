Frustrations growing in Whiteville as roads remain closed due to flooding

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents and business owners expressed their frustrations on Thursday as several parts of Downtown Whiteville were closed due to serious flooding.

Some residents say they think the flooding gets worse and worse every time a bad storm or heavy rain comes through.

“And it’s gotten to where it always floods,” Melanie Capps, a Whiteville resident, said.

Capps has lived in Whiteville for 20 years. She says it doesn’t take a tropical storm like Idalia to cause flooding near her home.

“It’s a lot of upkeep, it’s a lot of cleanup, especially with my house, it’s low lying and it’s on Madison Street, Madison Street usually floods,” Capps said.

Madison Street and most of Downtown Whiteville sat under several feet of flooding from Idalia’s rains.

Some business owners and residents tried to prepare.

“Usually with my property, I have to put sandbags out,” Capps said.

But Capps said that wasn’t enough this time.

Roads became impassable, forcing schools and businesses to shut their doors to start cleaning up the damage.

“I think we had around 9, 9 1/2 inches overnight,” Hal Lowder, Whiteville’s Emergency Services Director, said.

Lowder says city leaders have worked to make the area more flood-resistant, but there is no perfect solution.

“It is a multifaceted problem everything from cleaning out the swamps to lots of asphalt lots of concrete a lot of these in permeable services so we’ve done a lot of work with the storm drain but some of it just due to the location that location and due to the elevation there’s really nothing you can do there,” Lowder said.

Meanwhile, Capps says she is just going to have to prepare the best she can anytime there’s going to be heavy rain.

“I think the City is doing everything they can to rectify the problems and we’ve been implementing new water systems but we just haven’t gotten the whole town done yet and like I said it’s low lying so it’s gonna happen you just have to prepare and know that it’s just a fact,” Capps said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.