Friday Night Football: Week 3
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 3 of the high school football season.
Friday, Sept. 1
Hoggard at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
James Kenan at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
West Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
St. Pauls at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
North Brunswick at Swansboro, 7 p.m.
West Brunswick at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Trask at Sandhills Titans, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
East Bladen at Ashley, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Hobbton at East Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
