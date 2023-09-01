Friday Night Football: Week 3

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 3 of the high school football season.

Friday, Sept. 1

Hoggard at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

James Kenan at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

St. Pauls at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at Swansboro, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Trask at Sandhills Titans, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

East Bladen at Ashley, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Hobbton at East Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

