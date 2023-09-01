Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cool nights, gradually hotter days, tranquil all around

Your First Alert Forecast from Thurs. Aug. 31, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast recognizes a tranquil high pressure system and thus opens with a very nice Labor Day weekend across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy bright and dry skies, cool nights, and warm days. Seas and rip current activity may take a bit to settle after the passage of Idalia, so please use caution there. In the longer range, said high pressure system will take on a hotter character. Expect daytime highs to trend from the 80s to the 90s.

The tropics have several systems: Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Storm Jose, the remnants of Gert, and disturbance Invest 94L. All of these features are east of Bermuda, and none pose any definable threat to the Carolinas at this time. Idalia, meantime, has transitioned to a post-tropical storm and remains likely to bring some gusty rain to Bermuda over the weekend. September is the statistical peak of Hurricane Season; stay prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

Tap in to your WECT Weather App for an hour by hour look at your Labor Day weekend.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

