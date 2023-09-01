Entirety of Water Street now open in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced on Friday, Sept. 1, that the portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.

With repairs complete, the entirety of Water Street is now open.

“Good morning, Wilmington! Your eyes don’t deceive you, Water Street in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building has finally reopened!” the city states in a Facebook post. “The roadway and sidewalk had been closed for months as federal contractors repaired significant interior and exterior damages to the building due to Hurricane Florence.”

