Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Entirety of Water Street now open in downtown Wilmington

The portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.
The portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced on Friday, Sept. 1, that the portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.

With repairs complete, the entirety of Water Street is now open.

“Good morning, Wilmington! Your eyes don’t deceive you, Water Street in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building has finally reopened!” the city states in a Facebook post. “The roadway and sidewalk had been closed for months as federal contractors repaired significant interior and exterior damages to the building due to Hurricane Florence.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tornado generic
Third tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Some roads remain closed, several reopen in southeastern NC after Idalia
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Over 100 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31
Photos: Idalia enters the Cape Fear Region

Latest News

All-way stop sign
Wallace intersection to become all-way stop
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Some roads remain closed, several reopen in southeastern NC after Idalia
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 3
A bird at Wrightsville Beach
Pest control business connected to dead birds in Wrightsville Beach pays $1,600 in settlement with state