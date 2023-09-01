Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tornado generic
Third tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Road closures in southeastern NC during Idalia due to flooding
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Over 100 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31
Photos: Idalia enters the Cape Fear Region

Latest News

Charlie is a very active and outgoing dog who will likely need training, but he already knows...
Pet of the Week: Charlie from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National...
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says
Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion