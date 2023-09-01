Brunswick Electric to hold auction in support of community grants

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation is set to hold its annual auction to raise money for its community grants.

The auction will run from 8 a.m. on Sept. 5 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

“Brunswick Electric members will have the opportunity to cast bids for cars, trucks, equipment and more. The auction will take place at the Brunswick Electric office located at 795 Ocean Hwy W, Supply, N.C. 28462. All items up for auction will be in the office parking lot, along the fence behind the second building available to view,” a BEMC announcement states.

The auction will be in a sealed bid format, and bid sheets will be available in the office lobby during regular business hours. With a bid placed, members are directed to return their bid sheets to the office lobby. A BEMC representative will notify the winners.

“The Community Grants program funds projects for non-profit organizations and community groups that make a positive impact on our community. Since 2003, more than $700,000 has been given back to local communities through the program. Eligible groups may apply to Brunswick Electric in December for grants up to $2,500 each year for projects that fall into these five areas: family services, civic and community programs, cultural and arts programs, emergency services, and economic development,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more by calling 800-842-5871 or visiting the BEMC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.