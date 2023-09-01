Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Electric to hold auction in support of community grants

Power lines (MGN)
Power lines (MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation is set to hold its annual auction to raise money for its community grants.

The auction will run from 8 a.m. on Sept. 5 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15.

“Brunswick Electric members will have the opportunity to cast bids for cars, trucks, equipment and more. The auction will take place at the Brunswick Electric office located at 795 Ocean Hwy W, Supply, N.C. 28462. All items up for auction will be in the office parking lot, along the fence behind the second building available to view,” a BEMC announcement states.

The auction will be in a sealed bid format, and bid sheets will be available in the office lobby during regular business hours. With a bid placed, members are directed to return their bid sheets to the office lobby. A BEMC representative will notify the winners.

“The Community Grants program funds projects for non-profit organizations and community groups that make a positive impact on our community. Since 2003, more than $700,000 has been given back to local communities through the program. Eligible groups may apply to Brunswick Electric in December for grants up to $2,500 each year for projects that fall into these five areas: family services, civic and community programs, cultural and arts programs, emergency services, and economic development,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more by calling 800-842-5871 or visiting the BEMC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tornado generic
Third tornado confirmed in Southeastern N.C. on Wednesday night
The Southport Police Department shared this image on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Brunswick Co. law enforcement agencies share images of storm’s effects
Flooding in Brunswick Forest Neighborhood
Some roads remain closed, several reopen in southeastern NC after Idalia
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Over 100 customers without power in southeastern North Carolina
Idalia impacts in southeastern North Carolina: Flooding in Whiteville on Aug. 31
Photos: Idalia enters the Cape Fear Region

Latest News

The New Hanover County Arboretum
Sellers throughout southeastern N.C. to take part in Native Plant Festival
The portion of Water Street located in front of the Alton Lennon Federal Building is now open.
Entirety of Water Street now open in downtown Wilmington
NCWorks has announced a job fair set for Sept. 1 with HomeSense for its new location on...
NCWorks announces job fair for HomeSense’s new location in Wilmington
Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 3 of the high school football season.
Friday Night Football: Week 3