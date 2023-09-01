Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Offices searching for breaking and entering suspect

BCSO suspects for Walmart break-ins
BCSO suspects for Walmart break-ins(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking a suspect for breaking and entering in the parking lot of Town Creek Park on Aug. 26.

Numerous credit card and debit cards stolen were used to make purchases at the Walmart in Porters Neck.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

