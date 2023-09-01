Brunswick County Library branches to extend hours on some days

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that it is extending its hours of operations on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at all branches starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

On Tuesday, the following schedule will start:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NEW)

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NEW)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (NEW)

Sunday: Closed

The Saturday hours in particular are an increase; previously four libraries were open for four hours on Saturdays.

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners supported the hours with an increase of $492,133 in funding for the library.

“Many of our patrons have expressed their desire for extended hours at the libraries, especially on Saturdays,” Library Director Patricia Dew said. “We are excited to give community members more time to visit their local library branch and benefit from all the resources available at our locations.”

You can learn more about the library online. The branches are located at the following locations:

Margaret & James Harper, Jr. Library: 109 W. Moore St., Southport, NC 28461

Rourk Library: 5068 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470

Leland Library: 487 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451

G.V. Barbee, Sr. Library: 8200 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465

Southwest Brunswick Branch Library: 9400 Ocean Highway West, Carolina Shores, NC 28467

