Brunswick County bridge replacement project to begin Sept. 6

A Brunswick County bridge replacement project is expected to start after Labor Day, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County bridge replacement project is expected to start after Labor Day, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“On Sept. 6, construction will get underway to replace the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business) bridge over the Calabash River,” a news release states. " The 48-year-old bridge is being replaced due to its age.

“During construction, drivers will be detoured onto Old Georgetown Road SW (N.C. 179 North), Seaside Road SW (N.C. 179/ N.C. 904), Sunset Boulevard and Shoreline Drive.”

Officials say the project is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

