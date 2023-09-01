Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, that it is looking for 22-year-old Tyler Matthew Sellers.
According to the announcement, Sellers is missing from the Calabash area, and was last contacted by family at 9:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office describes Sellers as being 6′2″, weighing 170 pounds and having blue eyes with brown hair.
“Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.”
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.