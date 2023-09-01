Authorities ask beachgoers to avoid swimming in coastal waters as Idalia may have elevated bacteria levels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is asking beachgoers to avoid swimming in coastal waters following Tropical Storm Idalia.

According to a release from the NCDEQ, the public is asked to avoid swimming in coastal waters that were affected by the storm between the Wright Memorial Bridge in Kitty Hawk in northeastern N.C. and the state line of South Carolina.

“Heavy winds and rain have negatively impacted coastal waters,” the NCDEQ states. “Waters affected by stormwater runoff can contain elevated levels of harmful bacteria that drain into coastal water bodies.

“The excess rain has caused flooding of streets, yards and housing that have resulted in some municipalities having to pump floodwaters into the ocean. Avoid swimming near ocean outfalls, including the wet sand where the floodwater is pumped, even if no sign is posted.”

Visitors to the beach are asked to avoid swimming until testing indicates sample results within the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards.

“Testing will begin as soon as conditions are safe and areas are accessible. The advisory will be lifted in part or in whole as test results become available,” the release explains.

Severe weather events like tropical storms and hurricanes bring excessive amounts of rain, storm surge and cause extreme flooding. These conditions increase levels of harmful bacteria in our coastal waters that can cause illness. The sources of bacteria can vary and include failing septic systems, sewer line breaks and overflowing manholes.

“While state officials do not have immediate laboratory confirmation that disease-causing organisms are in the water, storm impacts increase the chance that contamination is present thus increasing the risk of adverse health effects from swimming in these waters,” the NCDEQ release adds.

For more information, please visit the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality website.

