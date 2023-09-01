17-year-old killed in shooting at home on Meares Street; police investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Meares Street a little after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

“When officers arrived and entered the residence, they located a 17-year-old female victim who had a gunshot wound and was deceased. At this time, a 16-year-old male has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. Wilmington Police investigators are working directly with the District Attorney’s office on this investigation and any decision on future charges will be made based on consultation with the District Attorney’s office,” a WPD announcement states.

A police representative said the shooting wasn’t random, and that all the people in the home knew each other.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and that there is no further information that can be released.

